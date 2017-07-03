River cruising for millennials

Luxury river-line Uniworld has launched a new program for millennials

It’s called U by Uniworld, so guests aged between 21 to 45 can not only experience the history and culture of Europe, but try exciting activities like paragliding in the French Alps or scaling the mountains of Germany.

Bernadette Chua from sponsor cruisepassenger.com.au talks to Bill Woods about how Uniworld has branched out into attracting younger cruises to take to the river.

Decadence on the world’s most luxurious ship:

The Seven Seas Explorer has been hailed as the most luxurious cruise ship in the world.

With $8 million worth of art, the finest cuisine and a suite which costs $11,000 a night, we chat to the president of Regent Seven Seas Jason Montague, and the vice president from Norwegian Cruise Line Steve Odell about what’s on this amazing ship.

Peter Lynch from sponsor cruisepassenger.com.au also tells Bill Woods about his decadent experience on the Seven Seas Explorer.