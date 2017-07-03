Travel for your teeth: is dental tourism a good idea?

Medical tourism is an increasingly common phenomena

This sees people travelling to Asia and other areas around the globe for cosmetic surgery, transplant surgery and more; usually because it is cheaper and more readily available. But now we’re learning that dental tourism is also popular.

However, if you are considering your own spot of dental tourism, be warned: it isn’t without risk. Our experts tell us there is no quality control in dental care overseas for Australians.

Our teeth change as we get older and we need to look after them. As we age, our mouth gets dryer – both because of age and because of certain medications.

Professor Hans Zollner is head of oral pathology at the University of Sydney who says he is worried about dental tourism. Listen in to the podcast to hear more.