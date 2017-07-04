Are Australians becoming too sensitive?

Aussies have a great sense of humour- right?

Some reviews for Chris Rock’s tour of Australia haven’t been great, with some saying it’s all a bit “tasteless”. But Australian comedian James Smith defended Chris – he reckons Aussies have become too ‘politically correct’ and overly sensitive in recent years.

James knows a bit about cultural differences: he has traveled the world as a comedian, including being one of four Australian comedians to perform on US TV show, Conan.

James, who has spent much of his comedy career in New York says comedy is often used to break social awkwardness and as a tool to discuss sensitive issues.

Listen in to the podcast to hear more about the case for why comedy should be provocative.

James Smith‘s PLEASURE ENTHUSIAST is on a national tour later this year:

BRISBANE at the SIT DOWN COMEDY CLUB August 31-September 2

MELBOURNE at the COMIC’S LOUNGE November 8-11

SYDNEY at the COMEDY STORE at FOX STUDIOS on November 25th.