Get to grips with gin

Gin is huge right now.

In fact, according to “the Gin Queen” Caroline Childerley, the UK tax office makes more money from gin sales than beer sales! It might not be quite the same story in Australia yet (we serve our beer cold, after all) but the Drinks Review’s resident expert Peter Nixon also reports that it’s still popular enough for Dan Murphy’s to stock over one hundred varieties of gin on average at any given time.

From how it’s made to whether it really makes you cry, Peter and Caroline had plenty of other facts about gin too. Here’s what you ought to know about the drink of the moment:

Gins ain’t gins- The variety within gin is really remarkable. There’s the typical gin you’re used to, known as ‘london dry’, but there’s also barrel-aged gins, sweet gins, savoury gins and more. And due to the trend of using a country’s native botanicals to give character, there could be as many gins are there are plants in the ground!

It’s all about the botanicals, baby- You’re going to hear the word ‘botanicals’ a lot when it comes to gin-talk. Basically, just think the ingredients. In fact, without the botanicals, there’s not a lot to separate gin from vodka! Most gins contain juniper berries but the only limit is what you can get away with- take the ‘breakfast gin’ infused with early grey tea and honey, for example.

The martini mix-up- It’s gotta be a vodka martini- shaken, not stirred, right? Perhaps not, Mr Bond. Prior to Ian Fleming’s famous secret-agent-man ordering his favourite tipple, gin was the traditional choice for a martini. According to Caroline, gin also still stands as the better choice given how well it goes with the martini’s other ingredient, vermouth (then again, you could expect someone called ‘the gin queen’ to be a bit biased.)

No tears– There is an old myth that too much gin is a good way to get a bit weepy- which is absolutely false, according to Caroline, and based purely on some historical stories when gin was first produced (and not quite perfected.) If anything, all it might do, apart from put a bit of colour in your cheeks, is just settle that winter roast in your stomach a bit, as juniper has long been used as a digestive.

Not just G&T– The only thing more varied than the kinds of gins are the ways in which you can enjoy them! Listen in to the podcast above for some of Peter and Caroline’s favourites.