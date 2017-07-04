Here’s why you should take a nap at work…

Are you a fan of a “power nap”? Because apparently we are genetically programmed to have a little nod-off in the middle of the day.

The short sleep to recharge your batteries will always help, but how many of us can fit a midday nap in? And not too many workplaces would indulge us in this way…

Thea O’Connor is a health and productivity writer and a self-described “naptivist” who says the “post-lunch slump” is likely to happen whether you eat lunch or not… we are all genetically programmed to have a drop in alertness levels in the middle of the day.

Listen to the podcast to hear how to avoid the post-lunch slump…. and make sure you share it with your boss.