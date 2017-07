The world’s most expensive spice

Saffron is the world’s most expensive spice, and after chatting with Nicky Noonan from Tas-Saff, it’s not hard to understand why…

Around 60 saffron flowers will produce only one tablespoon of saffron spice, with one kilo selling for around AU$20,000!

Discover saffron with Chef Daniel, Ed and Nicky in the above podcast.

tas-saff.com.au