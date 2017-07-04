The hidden nasties in your favourite sauce

It just wouldn’t be an Aussie barbecue without a bottle of tomato sauce, and what’s a Caesar salad without that creamy dressing?

But did you know some of our favourite sauces and condiments are more than 50% sugar? Not to mention the added salt.

Brooke Longfield, Dietitian and Editor of the Healthy Food Guide Magazine, reveals which store-bought sauces are the worst and shares some healthier ways to add flavour. Listen in to the above podcast.

