What is Fibre to the Node: NBN Explained

When Steve from Geelong called Talking Technology – he asked a simple question many people have been asking – what is Fibre to the Node (FTTN)??

Steve has terrible ADSL speeds in his street – so if the NBN is using the copper lines, will it be just as bad? Trevor Long explains how FTTN works, and just who can provide internet via FTTN on the NBN.