Why have UFO sightings increased?

70 years ago on Saturday, July 8th, 1947, a U.S. AIR FORCE balloon crashed at a ranch near Roswell in New Mexico…

Word quickly spread that it was a “flying disc“. In other words, a flying saucer…but the U.S. military said it was simply a “weather balloon“. Interest died away for 30 years, but then in the late 1970s, a string of conspiracy theories appeared.

Claims that one or more alien spacecraft had landed and extra-terrestrial occupants had been recovered by the military, spread like wildflower. At least one of the aliens was said to have been found alive, and the military then engaged in a cover-up.

But what about the present day, are there still believers searching for proof of universal neighbours?

Doug Moffett is a spokesman for UFO Research NSW who says there’s been an increase in UFO sightings around the world in recent months.

Listen in to the podcast to hear what people are finding…