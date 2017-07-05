Is it OK to use an iPad as a babysitter?

Is it OK to use iPad as a babysitter?

That’s a discussion which erupted online after a woman posted an anonymous article on the website Kidspot.

She recalls a recent evening at the pub with her husband and children. Sitting near them was another family whose kids had iPads propped up on the table in front of them.

And like bees to a honeypot, the author’s children were immediately drawn to the screens and were no longer interested in playing or chatting, let alone eating their dinner.

In the end she got so upset by the distraction that she left the pub and penned an angry op-ed on the internet.

We’ve all been in similar situations. iPads are like a magic wand which when waved at children magically makes them shut up and sit still, giving parents a welcome break.

But is it possible that we’re harming our kids with this magical fix?

Dr Justin Coulson is a best selling author, a sought after parenting expert and a father of six daughters. His website is HappyFamilies.com.au and he spoke with Kayley and Sam.