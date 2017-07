Is It Possible To Bully-Proof Your Child?

Bullying is one of the biggest worries for parents with school-aged children – whether they are bullied or the ones doing the bullying.

Australia has one of the highest bullying rates in the world and research shows that around one in four children fall victim.

Counselling Psychologist and Author of Bully Blocking, Evelyn Field, answers the question “is it possible to bully-proof your child?” Listen above.

