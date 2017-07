Lots to see in DC

Start at the Mall, continue with a museum, finish at a bar…

There’s so much to see in Washington, one day is not enough!

As travel writer Sue Wallace from www.thefinerthingsintravel.com discovered, you need more than a day in Washington DC to take it all in. She tells Bill Woods about just a few of the 160 monuments in the city, great shopping malls to visit, a number of museums and of course a few good bars to check out!

Sponsor Flight Centre has special airfares to take you there right now.