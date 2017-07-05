What to do with an office romance?

Have you ever had an office romance? It might come as a big surprise to many of us to learn the office romance is more common than you might think.

A recent study has found 47% of people have admitted to having a sexual relationship with a co-worker…but this can be a potential minefield for the people involved and the business.

And it begs the question: does the employer have the right to BAN such relationships?

Micahel Byrnes is a workplace lawyer with Clayton Utz who says if the relationship is between a manager and a subordinate, there should be an obligation of disclosure as there is a conflict of interest.

Listen to the podcast to hear the do’s and don’t of office romances.