Are public displays of affection OK now?

Pucker up, Thursday the 6th of July is International Kissing Day.
Apart from feeling pretty good, we’re not really sure why humans kiss in the way that we do. It’s a bit of a mystery. A Kisstery, if you will.
Five kisses a day is considered the perfect number for those in a committed relationship, but the numbers are a bit different for singles.
Dating website eHarmony say that more than half of all singles have kissed as many as 50 people this year.
Surprisingly, 84% of singles surveyed are OK with public displays of affection (PDAs as they’re known) and a kiss on the lips is the most acceptable form of PDA.
Nicole McInnes is the Managing Director of eHarmony in Australia and she smacked those lips together for a chat with Kayley and Sam.