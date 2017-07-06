How to settle a dispute with your neighbour

Do you get on well with your neighbours?

There are many stories about how next door neighbours can become bitter enemies over something as silly as an overhanging tree or a barking dog.

Farley Tolpen is the chief executive of The Mediation Experts, a man well-versed in hosing down neighbourhood disputes. He says avoiding a court battle is ideal since, after all, you have to live next to this person for the foreseeable future.

Listen in to the podcast and find some great tips on how to diffuse your neighbourly dispute.