Making babies without making love

In 30 years, sex will no longer be the method used to have children.

This is a theory put forward by an American academic who says babies will be created in science labs, free of disease and with the eye colour of our choice.

Professor Hank Greeley from Stanford University in California is the director of the Centre for Law and the Biosciences. He says the reproductive process will begin with parents choosing from a range of embryos created in a lab with their DNA.

