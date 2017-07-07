Does Coffee Really Dehydrate You?

It seems every time we read the news there’s an alarming new headline about caffeine.

One day coffee is good for us, the next day it isn’t. We’re often told that coffee and other caffeinated drinks will dehydrate us, but is it true, or is it just another nutrition myth?



We look at the latest evidence, and there might be some good news for coffee-lovers! Listen in above to Dietitian and Editor of the Healthy Food Guide Magazine Brooke Longfield as she busts the myths with Ed Phillips on Health and Wellbeing.



