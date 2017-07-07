Discover The Star’s brand new themed rooms

If you think that most hotel rooms look the same, The Star have unveiled three brand new rooms which might change your mind.

The 70s Glam Studio, the Cyber Punk Studio, and The Dark Romance Studio are a trio of luxurious themed rooms within The Astral at The Star Sydney designed to transform your stay into a truly unique experience.

The Dark Romance Studio is a couple’s haven whereas the 70’s Glam and Cyberpunk Studios offer an entertainment experience for friends, colleagues and families. Part penthouse, part suite, the Studios provide a dash of opulence, attitude and showbiz.

John Autelitano is the General Manager of Hotels with The Star and these exciting themed rooms were his idea. John chats with Kayley and Sam and reveals some of the unique features awaiting guests.