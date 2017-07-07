Do millenials lack manners?

Are young people not as courteous as earlier generations?

A new book suggests due to living such a large part of their lives in the digital space, millennials have lost basic social skills. Things like face-to-face conversation, eye contact and sometimes even personal grooming have been observed to be lacking.

Michaela Launerts, the director of Etiquette And Co, suggests the amount of time spent online can create a warped sense of what’s expected in reality.

Listen in to the podcast to hear how poor interpersonal skills can be a handicap in real life.