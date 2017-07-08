Superannuation Made Simple

We’ve just witnessed the biggest shake-up to superannuation in more than a decade. This comes at a time when as nation we are entering into new territory.

We have a growing ageing population and with continual cuts to the pension, planning financially for your retirement has become more crucial than ever. However many Australians feel superannuation is too confusing and don’t take an active interest in their super fund.

For over 25 years respected financial commentator Noel Whittaker has provided Australians with his no-nonsense approach to money and finances.

His new book ‘Superannuation Made Simple’, Noel clearly and concisely explains what you need to know about super so you can retire to a life of cruises, daiquiris and leisure walks.

Noel joins us for a chat.