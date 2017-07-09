Is technology dumbing us down?

Technology has improved our lives in so many ways but one of the downfalls has been the way technology has reduced our ability to think on our feet and solve basic problems.

For example, it’s quicker to whip out the calculator when dividing up a restaurant bill than mentally work it out.

Our increasing reliance on technology has lead to a reduction in mental math, our vocabulary and our ability to spell.

Whilst technology provides us with quick time saving ways of working things out, it can also reduce our capacity to think effectively.

So are we outsourcing our brains too much?

Here to tell us more is Brain Fitness Specialist and Author the book ‘Future Brain’ Dr Jenny Brockis.