Hire a Nonna

Relying on grandparents for child care is a staple of most parents’ lives.

In fact, grandparents are the most popular form of child care with over 800,000 Australian kids receiving care from grandparents.

However, not everyone is fortunate enough to have a grandparent close by to call on.

For those families, there’s a new service: NONNA.

It’s a nannying service targeting parents and grandparents who are looking for some extra work after raising their own kids.

Shelley Roberts is the founder of NONNA and she spoke with Nick Bennett and Kayley Harris on The Daily Drive about the service and who is signing up for it.