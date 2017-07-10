Should your child own a phone?

How early is too early when it comes to your child having their own phone?

The pros and cons of giving your child a phone is often discussed, with the myriad of associated issues including what are the mental health implications and how to manage the potential for 24/7 access to the internet.

Michael Carr-Gregg is one of Australia’s top child psychologists and Talking Lifestyle host of Good Thinking every Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 4. He says twice as many children have mobile phones now than had them a decade ago.

Listen in to the podcast to hear his advice.