Wine and cheese: making the perfect pair

The pairing of wine and cheese is one of the great culinary marriages of all time.

Following that logic, I guess you could say that Laura Lown is a bit of a matchmaker. She’s the cheesemonger from Milk the Cow; so it’s her job to make, in her words “over 200 cheeses and a heck of a lot of wine,” get together.

And just like in a relationship, it’s about common interests: fresh young cheese with subtle flavours needs something light like pinot grigio, whereas mature cheddar calls for bold red. But that’s not to say opposites can’t attract too: one of Laura’s personal favourite pairs is a sweet wine with a salty roquefort.

When the couples life gets boring, there are loads of other options for cheese too (sorry wine). Try playing with champagne, sake, whiskey and even chocolate.

As with every flavour pairing, it’s best to keep things simple, using the rule of either comparing or contrasting. This way you can be sure your next wine and cheese marriage is more ‘happily ever after’ than ‘couples counseling’.