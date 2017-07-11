Can toll roads be fairer?

Noisy eaters, people who don’t pick up their dog’s poo and leaving a tissue in a pocket and putting it in a washing machine.

These are some of the most frustrating things.

And you can add to that list: paying a toll to drive on an expressway, only to crawl along at 10 kilometres an hour. Hardly express.

So are there other ways we could be operating toll roads? Could we pay a percentage of the toll in proportion with how fast you’re actually travelling along it?

David Hensher is the Founding Director of the Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies at the University of Sydney. He spoke with Nick Bennett and Kayley Harris about how we could make toll roads fairer.