Life too exciting? Join the Dull Men’s Club.

Are you born to be mild? finding life a bit too exciting? Join the club!

The Dull Men’s Club sprang up in New York when a group of friends were sitting around thinking of all the things they don’t do.

A club where their members-only handshake is an actual yawn, The Dull Men’s Club boasts over 5,000 members worldwide and puts on events like the Golf Cart Parade and World Pea Shooting Championships.

Founding member Grover Click says the Dull Men’s Club is a place where dull men share thoughts and experiences, free from glitz and glam and the pressure to be “in” and trendy.

Listen in to the (not so) dull interview to hear the goings on for the world’s dull men.