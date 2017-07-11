Ray Martins Photography World

When Ken Duncan first met Ray on the set of The Midday Show
almost 30 years ago, he had no idea that Ray harboured a deep
passion for photography. Ken was just there to be interviewed
by Ray about his new book.
But it quickly became obvious to Ken that he had met a kindred
spirit. Their somewhat serendipitous encounter was the
beginning of a firm friendship. In the intervening years there
were occasional lunches, dinners and book launches, plus a few
photographic forays – all squeezed into the hectic schedules
maintained by these two energetic globetrotters.
Ray Martin is a legend in Australian journalism, with an unmatched
record of Gold and Silver Logies and People’s Choice awards. In 2011,
he was recognised with an Order of Australia for his journalism career
and charity work. Beginning as a cadet at the ABC in 1965, he travelled
the world as a foreign correspondent for a decade, reporting for a wide
range of high-rating programs – everything from Four Corners, This Day
Tonight, Sixty Minutes, A Current Affair and Sunday. Over his fifty-plus
year career Ray has also hosted countless TV specials including the
Australian Bicentenary, Federal Elections and Carols by Candlelight.
Although best-known for his award-winning reporting and interviewing skills, Ray Martin has spent almost as much time taking photographs – a private love affair that he has only recently made public. “I’ve finally come out of the closet!“ he says with a laugh. In a mock explanation for this reticence, Ray blames the great Mahatma Gandhi who once said, “I believe in equality for everyone – except photographers and reporters.