Ray Martins Photography World

When Ken Duncan first met Ray on the set of The Midday Show

almost 30 years ago, he had no idea that Ray harboured a deep

passion for photography. Ken was just there to be interviewed

by Ray about his new book.

But it quickly became obvious to Ken that he had met a kindred

spirit. Their somewhat serendipitous encounter was the

beginning of a firm friendship. In the intervening years there

were occasional lunches, dinners and book launches, plus a few

photographic forays – all squeezed into the hectic schedules

maintained by these two energetic globetrotters.

Ray Martin is a legend in Australian journalism, with an unmatched

record of Gold and Silver Logies and People’s Choice awards. In 2011,

he was recognised with an Order of Australia for his journalism career

and charity work. Beginning as a cadet at the ABC in 1965, he travelled

the world as a foreign correspondent for a decade, reporting for a wide

range of high-rating programs – everything from Four Corners, This Day

Tonight, Sixty Minutes, A Current Affair and Sunday. Over his fifty-plus

year career Ray has also hosted countless TV specials including the

Australian Bicentenary, Federal Elections and Carols by Candlelight.

Although best-known for his award-winning reporting and interviewing skills, Ray Martin has spent almost as much time taking photographs – a private love affair that he has only recently made public. “I’ve finally come out of the closet!“ he says with a laugh. In a mock explanation for this reticence, Ray blames the great Mahatma Gandhi who once said, “I believe in equality for everyone – except photographers and reporters.