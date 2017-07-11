Risking it all for a seachange

It’s the ultimate decision: to throw caution to the wind, chuck in your job and make a sea change.

In fact, not only make seachange, but also take on something you may have never done before.

Matt Tukaki from Second Career sat down with David Faulks and Graeme Noble. David and his wife went from the rat race in Sydney to the outskirts of the ACT to take on a winery, while Graeme and his wife went from managing a motel in Gosford, New South Wales to owning one in Rockhampton, Queensland.

Have a listen to the interview for plenty of lessons and insights as to why these couples did what they did and what it all means to undertake the ultimate seachange.