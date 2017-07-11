Tamar Valley Travel Tips

The pristine Tamar Valley: rolling hills, magical sunsets, the fresh air – paradise.

The Tamar Valley is located in Northern Tassie, around 40 minutes drive from Launceston and close to world-class wineries, great attractions and wonderful walking tracks.

The BIG4 Kelso Sands Holiday and Native Wildlife Park is a wonderful place to base yourself when in the area, there really is something for everyone. Whether you’re a camper, maybe you prefer a spacious cabin with a river view or maybe you’d like to sleep under the stars – this park is for you.

Listen to Travel Journalist Charmaine Perry’s chat with Ed Phillips and The Duck on the BIG4 Caravan and Camping Show above.

Highlights

The BIG4 Kelso Sands always has fantastic specials – call the lovely owner of the park Barbara on (03) 6383 9130

A Tamar River Cruise is a must-do, plus, BIG4 members receive a discount with Tamar River Cruises – win, win! Go on the four-hour cruise which visits the majestic Cataract Gorge – the scenery, the history, the local wine and cheese – devine.

Visit Timbre Kitchen at Velo Winery and try their hot smoked trout and salt and native pepper fried chicken. Delicious.

Stay in a Riverview Cabin at the BIG4 Kelso Sands, it sleeps six, has an ensuite bathroom, BBQ area and covered wooden deck with a large picnic table. Plus, the wombats seem to love wondering past these cabins – so it’s great for wildlife watching!

Book here – big4.com.au