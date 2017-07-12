Are we obsessed with University?

Should career advisors be more involved with children at school?

There’s plenty of debate around in recent times about the number of young people heading off to university, straight from school…

Apparently, TAFE is no longer as popular as it once was, and this is leading to fears about a potential shortage of tradies.

Steve Shepherd is a career expert and chief executive of Two Point Zero Career Coaching who specialise in working with young people and developing their careers…

Steve says career advisors in schools need to play a bigger part. Because in Australia, we are obsessed with university degrees, but University isn’t for everyone…

Listen in to the podcast to why we are obsessed and what options are available in the modern day workplace.