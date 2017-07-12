Can sleeping in separate beds save a marriage?

 

Usually if you’re sent to go sleep in another room to your partner, you’ve done something wrong. That’s what society tells us.

 

But what if it’s a permanent decision? Can you maintain a healthy relationship if you sleep in different rooms?

 

Shevonne Hunt is the presenter of a daily parenting show called Kinderling Conversation on Kinderling Kids Radio.

 

Shevonne wrote a column for News Limited this week about how sleeping in a separate room to her husband isn’t just OK, it has saved her marriage.

 

That’s because her husband snores. And he’s not alone. Around 40% of men and 30% of women have at least mild snoring, on some nights.

 

So, would sleeping in separate beds save your marriage?

 

Kayley and Nick spoke with Shevonne on The Daily Drive.

 

Related Show

Posted on Categories Health & WellbeingTags , , , ,
Advertisement
Advertisement