Can sleeping in separate beds save a marriage?

Usually if you’re sent to go sleep in another room to your partner, you’ve done something wrong. That’s what society tells us.

But what if it’s a permanent decision? Can you maintain a healthy relationship if you sleep in different rooms?

Shevonne Hunt is the presenter of a daily parenting show called Kinderling Conversation on Kinderling Kids Radio.

Shevonne wrote a column for News Limited this week about how sleeping in a separate room to her husband isn’t just OK, it has saved her marriage.

That’s because her husband snores. And he’s not alone. Around 40% of men and 30% of women have at least mild snoring, on some nights.

So, would sleeping in separate beds save your marriage?

Kayley and Nick spoke with Shevonne on The Daily Drive.