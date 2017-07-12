Why to be careful with dermal fillers

Australia’s top plastic surgeons are warning of the serious and permanent side effects that can come from dermal fillers.

For those who don’t know, dermal fillers refer to the cosmetic treatment of injecting soft tissue filler into the face to lessen the appearance of wrinkles.

Professor Mark Ashton, Specialist Plastic Surgeon and President of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, says serious side effects, like blindness, can occur following a dermal injection anywhere on the face.

To learn more, listen to Professor Ashton's chat with Ed Phillips above