Saving without self-discipline

The successful saver: a role-model in the realms of organisation and self-discipline…

Or are they?

Not according to Jason Adriessen from StatePlus. He says anyone can reach their saving goals without an iron will. Here’s how:

Just start:

It sounds simple, but possibly the biggest difference between the dreamers and the achievers is that those who achieve actually start putting a plan into action. Instead of spending too much time visualising the end result, just ask “what is the first step?” Then do it. Congratulations. Your dreams have started to enter reality.

Make it a habit:

According to Jason, we all lack self discipline. The people who achieve are the ones who recognise that and instead utilise the power of habit. Studies have shown that after repeating a behaviour 30 times, it requires far less willpower to continue repeating that behaviour in the future. If you apply that to something that saves you money, effortless increases to your savings could just be a month away.

Success leads to success:

Success feels good. Feeling good makes us more confident. Confidence leads to more success. Following that logic, it could be best to not tackle the biggest or more important aspect of your goal, but rather the one that is easiest to achieve. For example, pay off your smallest and most manageable debt first and let the momentum propel you on to the larger ones. After all, you just proved to yourself you can do it- so do it again!

Think of the future:

It’s never fun to do without, and it’s usually when faced with the temptation of the present that our discipline is most tested. But if you know what you’re heading toward and have the confidence that you’re going to get there, it becomes that much easier to deal with the sacrifices you may need to make- you become excited rather than feeling you’re missing out, ensuring your willpower remains strong.

Listen in to the podcast for plenty more on how to follow these simple tips.