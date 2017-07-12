The best of Canada’s lesser-known ski resorts

Canada is a skier’s wonderland.

And there is so much more to skiing in Canada than the more popular spots of Whistler and Blackcomb.

Freelance travel writer and avid skier Helen Hayes tells Bill Woods some of the best lesser known resorts to try for value and variety.

Helen recommends Banff, with three resorts including Lake Louise (pictured), Kicking Horse, Silver Star, Revelstoke and Sun Peaks.

Listen in to the podcast for more on these stunning ski spots