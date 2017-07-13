It’s official: giving makes us happy

Why do we enjoy giving to others- even when they’re complete strangers?

Surely human behaviour is primarily motivated by self-interest, right?

There have been many theories as to why giving feels good: enhancing our status within the group, expecting something in return, perhaps. But what is it really?

Michael Crossland is a philanthropist, author and speaker who knows more than most about the tremendous feeling that comes from giving something to someone else. He explains to John and Garry the real reason why it feels good to give. Listen to the podcast to hear more.