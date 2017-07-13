The secret spots of Maui

Any tourist knows the big draw cards in a destination, but the secret spots are held tightly by locals- and they’re often the best places!

This is especially true when you visit somewhere as beautiful as Maui in Hawaii.

Bill Woods finds out from travel writer Sheriden Rhodes about the mountains and waterfalls, the home grown produce, the cowboy villages and the best places for coffee on the island of Maui- in other words, the stuff the locals want to keep to themselves!

Chris Van Hoof from Flight Centre gives us the best deals to get there.