The other effects of hearing loss

“My Dad was getting just a tad more embarrassing than anyone else’s Dad”

This is how Dr. Elaine Saunders, Managing Director of Blamey Saunders, recalls first becoming aware of her father’s hearing loss as a young child.

Elaine’s father was still only in his twenties at the time and over the years Elaine would see her father’s hearing problems take an increasing toll his well-being, causing him to withdraw socially, encounter problems at work and eventually take an early retirement. It was no longer just simply embarrassing.

For the 4 million Australians who also suffer from some form of hearing loss today, it could be a similar story. As it becomes harder to hear, it becomes harder to communicate generally. Some social activities, such as seeing a play or movie, also just become too difficult. As being around people feels increasingly disheartening, those with hearing loss may tend to avoid it entirely, becoming socially isolated and lonely, which can lead to real problems with mental health.

Despite these problems, there can often be numerous obstacles stopping those with hearing loss from finding a solution. First and foremost, the cost of many hearing aids, as a discretionary medical expense, are simply out of reach. For people in more remote areas of the country, there is often also a lack of access to right expertise and facilities.

But these are the exact problems Elaine and her team at Blamey Saunders Hears are trying to address. Seeing the ways hearing loss affected her father put Elaine onto the path of her life’s work: improving the well-being of all sufferers.

Listen in to the podcast for more of Elaine’s story and to learn more about hearing loss and how Blamey Saunders Hears can help.