Can you discipline another couple’s child?

A member of the Talking Lifestyle team was out at the park last weekend and a child was throwing sand in the faces of their two younger kids.

The Mother went up and told the offender to stop it, to which he started crying and ran off. What followed was a stern conversation between the two respective parents.

A good old fashioned stand-off ensued, with neither parent leaving happy and both a little shaken by the controversy.

Dr Justin Coulson is an expert on parenting, with Happy Families and author of “Nine Ways To A Resilient Child”. Who says it is an age old question, with no easy answer…

Listen to the podcast to hear Dr. Coulson’s advice on handling this delicate situation.