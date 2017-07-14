Can you recycle old mattresses?

Ever wondered what you can do with your old mattress?

Mattresses are the most common items put out for council collections. On average, people change their mattress every 10 years.

So, can you recycle them? And more importantly, what happens with the materials?

A few of our listeners called in with interesting ideas; one mother used their old mattresses to line the walls of her son’s music room, while another caller said he made lamp shades out of the springs.

Stan Brookes is the business Manager at Soft Landing: a national social enterprise that diverts waste mattresses from landfill and recovers the components for reuse.

Listen in to the podcast to hear what options are available for your old mattresses.