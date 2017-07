Is there a polite way to tell someone they smell?

Have you ever worked with someone who was a bit… well… on the nose? A bit smelly?

How do you gently break the news to that person? It might be bad body odour or an overpowering fragrance. So, how do you tell them the news…they pong?

Anna Musson is the woman we turn to when we need to settle these difficult matters of etiquette…

Listen in to Anna’s tips on how to break the news…