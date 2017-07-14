Thank Maroons coach Kevin Walters’ kids for picking Billy Slater

You can’t deny greatness , as the Blues learnt on Wednesday night.

Despite having countless stars out injured, this legendary Queensland team found another gear and took out their 11th Origin series in the last 12 years.

Team stalwarts Cameron Smith, Billy Slater, and Cooper Cronk were typically magnificent, as they have proven to be time and time again over the past however many years.

And Origin debutante Cameron Munster put on a first time performance for the ages, playing with the discipline and calmness which normally takes years to develop.

In the end, The Blues failed to account for Queensland’s blistering attack and were left to pick up the pieces, regather, and prepare for next year’s campaign.

Head Coach of the Queensland Maroons Kevin Walters managed to realise his sides shortcomings after a comprehensive defeat in game 1, bringing back the devastating Billy Slater after an early omission. You can thank his kids for that coaching masterstroke!

