What is Encryption? How will breaking it fight terrorism?

The Australian government has announced plans to introduce legislation into parliament to force the biggest tech companies in the world to hand over more information about their users.

Law Enforcement agencies are seeking the power to get access to more data and private messages of those people being investigated for the worst crimes possible.

So, what does it mean? What will it mean for your privacy?

Trevor Long speaks to The Prime Minister’s Cyber Security Advisor, Alastair MacGibbon on Talking Technology (Weeknights 8pm)