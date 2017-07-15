Do you embrace the man-cardigan?

Volunteering your time and giving back to the community is one of the most beneficial things you can do with your spare time.

Do Something Day is on July 19. It is Australia’s biggest celebration of volunteering in our communities. It was first started by Planet Ark founders Jon Dee and Pat Cash, as well as with former Executive Director of the National Trust of Australia, Tina Jackson.

Do Something Day recognises the outstanding time and dedication made by everyday locals who volunteer their time to help others. It is also a day that seeks to inspire everyone to make a difference and give back by volunteering, making a donation or carrying out a simple random act of kindness.

Eco stylist from ‘Op Shop to Runway’ and Australian Red Cross ambassador, Alex Van Os joined Sally Obermeder and Clinton Maynard in the studio to talk about the important campaign. She is volunteering her time at her local Red Cross store in Newport on July 18 in preparation of DoSomething Day on July 19.

She helped promote the power of op-shopped fashion…while also giving Clinton a layered style make-over with the one item of clothing he never wears – a cardigan!

Check out the before and afters below:

To find a local cause to support go to www.dosomethingnearyou.com.au