‘Credit Code Red’

Australia has been long considered to be ‘the lucky country’. For a very long time, Australia has enjoyed the seemingly endless urban-land property boom and we’ve gone for more than 25 years now without a recession.

However a new book warns that our luck may about to run out. Australia’s increasing levels of household debt, foreign debt and low foreign-exchange reserves, mean we may be heading towards what is called a ‘Code Red’ zone.

This could mean a severe or prolonged recession or at worst, an economic catastrophe.

Here to tell us more is Former Head of The Econometric Forecasting Project at Melbourne University, Peter Brain. Peter is also the author of a new book called ‘Credit Code Red’