Bernadette Robinson, The Show Goes On

Following the success of Songs for Nobodies and Pennsylvania Avenue, producer Harley Medcalf and Duet Productions are proud to present a brand new show “THE SHOW GOES ON”, featuring the incredible talents of Bernadette Robinson.

In their own words, Bernadette Robinson celebrates the songs and artistry of the greatest divas of the last 75 years: Garland, Bassey, Streisand and more.

“The Show Goes On” is a truism. It embodies the drama, humour, power, intelligence and artistry of some of the great divas of the last 75 years.

Judy Garland, Edith Piaf, Shirley Bassey, Barbra Streisand, Maria Callas and more. Remarkable women who devoted themselves to their art and their audiences; who loved, lost and triumphed in public (and in private); who hungered for fame, and, having found it were sometimes broken by it.

In this triumphant new concert, leading Australian diva Bernadette Robinson brings to life the music of these iconic singers. In their own words she celebrates their artistry, their intelligence, their humour, their vulnerability and their power.