Rick Milne collectibles and antiques

Each week Rick Milne will value your collectibles.
This week Rick’s found a superb Slim Dusty poster from the early 1950’s valued at $1,000 and not seen before.
Listen to Rick on Home and Holiday every Monday from 11.40am.
