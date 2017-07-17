Rick Milne collectibles and antiques

https://omny.fm/shows/home-and-holiday/collectables-and-antiques-with-rick-milne

Each week Rick Milne will value your collectibles.

This week Rick’s found a superb Slim Dusty poster from the early 1950’s valued at $1,000 and not seen before.

Listen to Rick on Home and Holiday every Monday from 11.40am.