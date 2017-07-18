How do you deal with a crisis?

A shattering event can throw any one of us off our foundations…it simply becomes too much for many.

So, how can we as humans move on from tragedy?

You might’ve seen Stuart Diver’s story last Sunday night on 60 Minutes. Stuart survived the Thredbo landslide 20 years ago, his wife Sally died next to him in the rubble. He remarried in 2002, but lost his second wife Rosanna, to breast cancer in 2015.

Stuart made the point in the interview that at some stage, you have to pull yourself together and say I’m going to live life.

Dr Ayleen Alegado is a clinical psychologist from Mindset Consulting. She says acknowledging the loss or the trauma and acknowledging the way it is making you feel is crucial.

Listen in to the podcast to hear more insight on dealing with a crisis…