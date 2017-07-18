How to recreate your career after 40

Are you tired of your career and think you are too old to start again?

Study after study has found ageism is alive and thriving in Australia, so it is understandable that many of us are too afraid to make the change.

We’re told this morning that older workers DON’T have to sit back and take it… People once considered too old for change can take charge, and find a new career instead.

Joanna Maxwell has written a book, Rethink Your Career, in your 40’s 50’s and 60’s. Listen to the podcast to hear Joanna talk about the myths of older workers and “Age proofing” our brains