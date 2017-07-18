Move over Quinoa, here comes Lupin!

What are these little flakes of goodness?

Domesticated lupin was first introduced into Australia as a crop rotation plant in the 60’s to help reduce cereal crop diseased and to replenish nitrogen in the soil, however, we’ve recently realised how good it is for us too!

They are harvested giving a legume kernel. We can’t cook and digest the kernel so they are made into a lupin flake.

The flake can be added to nearly anything

– Boil for three minutes, drain and squeeze and use like you would rice, cous cous or quinoa

– Use instead of oats in muesli or granola

– Crumb meats like you would do with bread crumbs

– Add to hamburger patties​

– Toast in a pan for three minutes and add to breakfast cereal or mix into baking

​

Why bother?

– ​Lupins offer an amazing nutrition profile with around

​- 40% protein

– 37% dietary fibre (that is huge!)

– 4% carbohydrate

– ​6% fat

– ​No gluten (for those with coeliac disease)

– Prebiotic fibres feeding you gut microbiome

– Lupins are easy to cook and use

– ​​What more could you ask for from a little kernel?





To find out more listen to the above podcast or visit Dietitian Simone Austin’s website for a yummy lupin dip recipe! simoneaustin.com