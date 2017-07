What is the road rule for overhanging loads?

Once again the Know It All segment treats us with the knowledge of all things commonly asked but rarely answered.

Garry noticed a young tradie had been pulled over by the Police and was copping a fine for an overhanging beam on the back of their ute.

So what are the rules? How long is too long when it comes to what you can put on your vehicle and what do you need to attach for it to be legal on our roads?

Listen in the podcast for your answer.